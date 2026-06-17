Modi and Trump are expected to review progress on the proposed India-US trade agreement, with negotiations reportedly entering the final stages ahead of further talks next week.
The two leaders are likely to discuss strengthening long-term energy cooperation amid concerns over disruptions to global oil and gas supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.
Discussions are also expected to cover regional stability, the impact of the US-Iran conflict on global trade and the safety of seafarers operating in key maritime routes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are expected to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France on June 17, with discussions likely to focus on the proposed India-US trade agreement, energy security, the Strait of Hormuz crisis and broader geopolitical developments in West Asia.
The two leaders are meeting after 16 months and the meeting comes at a critical juncture for both countries as rising tensions in the West Asia continue to disrupt global energy markets and shipping routes, while negotiators work to finalize a long-awaited bilateral trade deal.
Trade Deal Expected to Top the Agenda
According to sources cited by ANI, the proposed India-US trade agreement is likely to be one of the key topics during the meeting. Negotiations on the deal are understood to be in their final stages, with both sides making steady progress in recent weeks.
The White House has also indicated that advancing the trade pact will be a major focus of the discussions.
While officials do not expect a final agreement to be announced at the G7 Summit, both leaders are expected to review progress and provide political direction for the remaining negotiations.
Further talks are likely to continue after the summit, with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer scheduled to visit India next week to carry forward discussions.
Energy Security and Strait of Hormuz Concerns
Energy security is also expected to feature prominently in the talks as India and the United States seek to strengthen their long-term energy partnership.
The issue has gained urgency amid disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints through which a significant share of global oil and gas supplies transit.
According to sources, both countries are keen to expand cooperation in the energy sector, particularly as instability in West Asia continues to create uncertainty around global supply chains and energy prices.
The leaders may also discuss India's energy import strategy, including increased purchases of US energy products and potential sourcing arrangements involving Venezuelan crude, according to Reuters.
Modi Raises Hormuz Concerns at G7
The expected discussions come a day after Modi raised concerns over the economic impact of disruptions in maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz while addressing the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit.
"We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia," Modi said. "Disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have affected the global economy."
The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of securing global sea lanes and ensuring the safety of seafarers involved in international trade.
"Ensuring the safety of seafarers, who connect nations through global maritime trade, is our collective responsibility," he said.
Geopolitics and Regional Stability
Beyond trade and energy, the leaders are expected to exchange views on developments in West Asia and ongoing efforts to stabilize the region following months of conflict.
The meeting is likely to provide an opportunity for both sides to assess the geopolitical landscape, discuss the impact of regional instability on global commerce and explore areas of deeper strategic cooperation.
As India attends the G7 Summit as a partner nation for the 13th consecutive year, the Modi-Trump meeting is expected to serve as an important checkpoint in one of New Delhi's most consequential bilateral relationships, with trade, energy and regional security firmly at the center of the agenda.