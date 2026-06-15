Asus ExpertBook Ultra: Asus Gave Businesses the Best Consumer Laptop Out There

On most Asus’ laptops that I’ve tested I’ve had one complaint: the touchpad. The ExpertBook Ultra gets a haptic trackpad, for the first time in the line-ups history, and the feedback is very precise. The trackpad is large enough, with a glass top that feels smooth. For the most part, it had accurate tracking and gestures worked well. It’s one of the best trackpads out there, rivaling the MacBook and some other laptops out there.