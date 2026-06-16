Lumio Vision 9 65-inch (2026) Review: A QD Mini LED That Has A Need For Speed

The panel gets decently bright and retains quite a bit of detail, even in some incredibly complex scenes from recent movies. The Vision 9, for me, produced a better SDR image than an HDR image out of the box. Yes, calibration is one thing needed. Tweak the settings, and you’ll get much more out of this TV. In fact, switch to the ‘Movie’ preset while binge-watching, and you’ll get a more colour-accurate experience. From Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning to Get Out, the TV produced punchy colours and accurate skin tones, offering a more cinematic experience in SDR. Sometimes, the skin tones can be a little brighter and pink, but that’s acceptable at this price point.