Apollo Hospitals Plans to Appoint Shobana Kamineni as Executive Chairperson of Healthtech Arm

Apollo Hospitals plans to appoint Shobana Kamineni as executive chairperson of its soon-to-be listed Healthtech arm.
The move is part of the company’s broader restructuring to unlock value from its healthcare businesses.
The listing of Apollo Healthtech is expected to be completed by FY27, subject to approvals.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Monday said it plans to appoint promoter director Shobana Kamineni as the executive chairperson of its upcoming medical equipment arm, Apollo Healthtech, as part of its ongoing restructuring aimed at unlocking value from its businesses, according to an exchange filing.
The proposed appointment will be subject to shareholder approval. Kamineni currently serves as a promoter director on the board of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and is expected to lead the next phase of growth at the medical devices and healthcare solutions business.
Restructuring and Listing Plan
Apollo Hospitals is moving ahead with a broader reorganisation of its operations, which includes separating and listing key businesses to create focused growth platforms. Last year, the company announced plans to spin off and list its digital health and pharmacy business within 18 to 21 months.
Apollo Healthtech, which will house the medical equipment and healthcare solutions business, is also expected to be listed as part of this restructuring exercise. The company said the listing is targeted for completion by late FY27, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.
The firm is targeting annualised revenue of around ₹25,000 crore for Apollo Healthtech at the time of listing, reflecting its scale ambitions in the healthcare devices segment.
Governance and Board Structure
The company said Apollo Healthtech will have a structured governance framework with a strong independent board. At least 50% of the board will comprise independent directors, while promoter and investor nomination rights will be linked to a proposed 10% shareholding threshold.
In an exchange filing, Apollo Hospitals said the board structure will include a Lead Independent Director to ensure independent oversight and provide a channel for shareholder engagement. The composition of the board will be reviewed continuously by a board-level committee to ensure compliance and alignment with stakeholder expectations.
The company said the restructuring is aimed at streamlining operations while strengthening governance standards ahead of the proposed public listing of Apollo Healthtech.