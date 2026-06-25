From Chatbots To Cardiac Signals: Scanbo’s Ashissh Raichura On India’s Next Health AI Test

Most of India’s primary healthcare still runs on fragmented records, basic equipment, and data scattered across systems that do not speak to each other. You cannot build trustworthy clinical AI on that foundation. The starting point is not a better algorithm. It is a better signal, captured reliably, at the moment of patient contact. We learned early that if you do not control the device, you do not control the signal, and if you do not control the signal, you cannot stand behind the diagnosis. That is why we chose to build the full stack, device, intelligence, and clinical record, as one system rather than stitching together parts that were never designed to work together.