Inside Prashant Kishor's ₹96 Cr Net Worth: Assets, Properties Of New Bihar MLA And His Wife

Prashant Kishor won his maiden election from Bihar's Bankipur Assembly constituency after defeating the BJP candidate
His election affidavit declares assets worth ₹96.06 crore, while his wife has declared ₹101.93 crore
Here's a detailed look at his net worth, properties, investments, liabilities and educational qualifications
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday secured his maiden electoral victory from Bihar's Bankipur Assembly constituency, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha in his electoral debut.
The Bankipur Assembly bypoll was held on July 30 after BJP MLA Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha. The contest drew nationwide attention as Kishor, a former election strategist, entered electoral politics in a constituency that had remained a BJP stronghold for nearly three decades.
Kishor led from the opening round of counting and maintained his advantage throughout. He established an unassailable lead of 15,864 votes after 26 of the 31 counting rounds before his victory was confirmed.
His election affidavit, filed for the bypoll, declared personal assets worth ₹96.06 crore. His wife, Jahanvi Das, declared assets worth ₹101.93 crore, taking the couple's combined declared assets to nearly ₹198 crore.
Net Worth And Assets
According to the affidavit, Kishor declared ₹22.19 crore in movable assets and ₹73.87 crore in immovable assets, taking his total declared assets to ₹96.06 crore.
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Das declared movable assets worth ₹89.51 crore and immovable assets worth ₹12.42 crore, with total assets of ₹101.93 crore.
A significant portion of Kishor's declared wealth is linked to investments in unlisted shares, including Vedhas Ventures Private Limited. The affidavit also listed more than ₹7.36 crore invested in financial instruments and bank fixed deposits.
The affidavit also declared liabilities of about ₹5.77 crore for Kishor, while his wife has liabilities of around ₹55.38 lakh.
Properties Owned by Prashant Kishor
Kishor's immovable assets include an unused rice mill spread across more than three acres in Bihar's Rohtas district.
He also declared residential properties in Patna, Guwahati, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and New Delhi, besides a share in his ancestral house in Rohtas.
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His wife declared immovable assets worth ₹12.42 crore.
Criminal Cases
The affidavit listed eight pending criminal cases against Kishor, most of which were registered during 2024 and 2025.
The cases include allegations of unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing public servants, criminal conspiracy, criminal defamation, abetment, cheating and criminal breach of trust.
The affidavit stated that Kishor has not been convicted in any criminal case, and no court has framed charges against him so far.
Educational Qualifications
According to the affidavit, Kishor completed his matriculation from MP High School in Buxar in 1991 and his intermediate education from Patna Science College in 1993.
He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Lucknow between 1996 and 1999.
He later completed a Master of Healthcare Management (MHA) at the Administrative Staff College of India in Hyderabad through a collaborative programme with Johns Hopkins University and Hinduja Hospital between 2001 and 2003.
In 2010, he completed an intensive French language course at CAVILAM Vichy, affiliated with Clermont-Ferrand University in France.