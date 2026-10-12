Jio Is Going Public. Will Reliance Shareholders Finally See The Value?

Jio Platforms IPO could value Reliance’s digital business at around ₹11 lakh crore.
RIL’s 66.4% Jio stake may gain transparency, but holding-company discounts could persist.
Tariff hikes, earnings growth and investor appetite will determine post-listing value unlocking.
Reliance Industries' proposed ₹30,000 crore initial public offering of Jio Platforms is shaping up to be much more than India's largest-ever share sale. At a potential valuation of around ₹11 lakh crore, the listing could put a public market price on Mukesh Ambani's digital empire, change how investors value Reliance Industries (RIL) and influence the competitive dynamics of India's telecom sector.
The offering is expected to surpass Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,800 crore IPO in 2024, making it the country's biggest IPO if completed as planned. It would also mark Reliance Industries' first public offering in three decades, bringing one of its most important growth businesses directly to public-market investors.
The proposed issue has already attracted interest from domestic and global investors, with existing marquee backers reportedly seeking to increase their exposure rather than sell shares. Domestic roadshows are under way, with Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani meeting investors as Jio positions itself as a technology and digital-services company rather than merely a telecom operator.
The IPO is expected to be an entirely fresh issue, without an offer-for-sale component. According to an earlier Bloomberg report, Jio is considering a price band of ₹1,065-1,119 per share, implying a market capitalisation of up to ₹10.3 lakh crore and proceeds of around ₹30,200 crore at the upper end. The company is also looking to attract retail investors and price the offering in a way that leaves some value on the table.
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The issue is scheduled to open for subscription on October 21 and close on October 23, with the anchor book expected to open on October 19 and listing planned for October 28. These dates remain subject to change.
But the central question for investors is not simply how much Jio will raise. It is whether a standalone listing will finally unlock the value of a business that has been one of RIL's biggest growth engines.
Jio's Valuation: Is ₹11 Lakh Crore Justified?
The valuation debate will be central to the IPO. Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimates Jio Platforms could command a valuation of around ₹11 lakh crore, broadly in line with its assessed value of ₹11.2 lakh crore. At that level, Jio would trade at approximately 12 times its estimated FY28 enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EV/EBITDA).
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That would place Jio at a premium to Bharti Airtel's India business, which trades at around 10.3 times EV/EBITDA at its current market price, excluding Indus Towers, according to Motilal Oswal.
Nomura's valuation is more conservative on Jio's equity value. It estimates the IPO could value the company at ₹9.8 lakh crore to ₹10.3 lakh crore at the proposed price band. After accounting for net debt, spectrum liabilities and lease liabilities, Nomura estimates Jio's enterprise value at approximately ₹10.9 lakh crore to ₹11.4 lakh crore.
The difference between these estimates highlights an important distinction: equity value represents what shareholders own, while enterprise value also accounts for debt and other liabilities. The two measures cannot be compared directly without adjusting for those obligations.
For investors, the key question is whether Jio's earnings trajectory can justify the valuation. Its market position in wireless services and home broadband, alongside the potential contribution from digital and enterprise businesses, will be important to the investment case.
“Jio's proposed ₹11 lakh crore valuation appears supportable if its earnings growth, ARPU expansion and digital/enterprise businesses sustain strong momentum,” said Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services.
Singh said investors should assess EBITDA margins, subscriber additions, average revenue per user (ARPU), free cash flow, 5G monetisation and valuation multiples against global telecom peers. Ultimately, public-market acceptance will depend on whether Jio's growth prospects and profitability justify the premium valuation.
What Does The IPO Mean For Reliance Industries?
RIL owns approximately 66.4% of Jio Platforms. At a valuation of ₹11 lakh crore, that stake would be worth more than ₹7 lakh crore, giving investors a clearer reference point for one of Reliance's most important businesses.
That is where the IPO could change the way RIL is valued. Until now, investors have gained exposure to Jio primarily through Reliance Industries, which also houses the retail, energy, petrochemicals and other businesses. A separate listing would allow the market to value Jio independently and give investors the option of buying its shares directly.
However, a publicly quoted valuation does not mean RIL shareholders can automatically realise the full value of its Jio stake.
Nomura estimates that Jio's equity valuation would translate into approximately ₹481-506 per RIL share before applying a holding-company discount. After a 20% discount, the implied value falls to around ₹385-405 per RIL share.
Nomura estimates that the combined effect of the lower valuation range and a potential holding-company discount could reduce the value assigned to Jio in its sum-of-the-parts valuation of Reliance by around ₹136 per share.
Yet Nomura also argues that RIL's stock has already corrected sharply ahead of the listing and that its current price more than compensates for the potential valuation haircut.
Motilal Oswal makes a similar argument, estimating that RIL's current share price already factors in an 18-36% holding-company discount on its Jio stake, depending on the valuation multiple assigned to Reliance Retail.
In other words, the IPO could reveal a valuation gap without necessarily creating an immediate loss for existing RIL investors. If the market has already accounted for a substantial discount, a standalone Jio valuation could instead make the gap more transparent and provide a basis for reassessing Reliance's overall worth.
Why The Holding-company Discount May Remain
The key limitation is that RIL will continue to own the overwhelming majority of Jio even after the proposed IPO. If the offering raises around ₹30,000 crore at a valuation of approximately ₹11 lakh crore, the portion represented by the new issue would be relatively small.
“At a potential ₹11 lakh crore valuation, RIL's 66.4% stake in Jio would be worth over ₹7 lakh crore, making the listing an important value-discovery event for RIL,” said Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura.
However, Bolinjkar cautioned that the IPO alone may not eliminate RIL's holding-company discount. If only 2.5-3% of Jio is sold or listed, Reliance would continue to own the vast majority of the business, leaving shareholders with indirect exposure to most of Jio's value through RIL.
Investors may therefore continue to apply a discount because of the conglomerate structure, capital-allocation decisions and the limited direct monetisation of the Jio stake.
“That said, a standalone listed market value for Jio should improve transparency and could narrow the discount by reducing uncertainty around Jio's valuation,” Bolinjkar said.
He added that a stronger rerating of Reliance would likely require further value unlocking through additional stake sales, higher dividends from Jio or eventual distribution or monetisation of the holding.
The distinction is important. Jio's IPO is primarily a price-discovery event: it establishes a market value for the digital business. A more complete unlocking of value for RIL shareholders would require a mechanism through which some of that value is transferred, monetised or reflected more fully in Reliance's own share price.
Can The IPO Reset Telecom Valuations?
The impact will extend beyond Reliance. Jio's public listing could create a direct valuation benchmark for investors comparing India's two leading private telecom businesses, Jio and Bharti Airtel.
At the proposed valuation, Jio could trade at a premium to Bharti Airtel's India business. Jio brings market leadership in wireless and home broadband, while a relatively low free float could potentially support scarcity value after listing.
Bharti Airtel, meanwhile, offers investors a different set of strengths, including stronger free cash flow generation, premiumisation, deleveraging and exposure to businesses such as data centres and financial services.
Motilal Oswal continues to prefer Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom and Reliance Industries. It views Jio's IPO as a potential rerating catalyst for the telecom sector rather than simply an event that could divert money away from existing listed telecom stocks.
Nomura also believes Bharti's current discount to Jio is unjustified and expects the valuation gap to narrow, at least once Jio becomes a listed company.
The listing could therefore change the way investors compare the two businesses. Instead of valuing Jio indirectly through Reliance, the market would have a standalone share price, earnings multiple and set of financial disclosures against which Bharti could be assessed.
But the outcome will depend on whether investors are willing to pay a premium for Jio's growth prospects and whether Bharti's cash generation and profitability continue to command a separate valuation advantage.
The Tariff Hike Trigger
One of the most important potential catalysts for both companies is a mobile tariff increase.
According to Motilal Oswal, the delay in tariff hikes has been a major reason for the muted performance of both Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries. The brokerage expects the case for an increase to strengthen after Jio's IPO and Vodafone Idea's proposed fundraise.
It has built in a smartphone tariff increase of around 15% in December 2026. This is a brokerage expectation, not a confirmed industry decision.
A tariff increase could improve revenue per user, margins and cash generation across the sector. For Jio, it could also help demonstrate the earnings potential underpinning its IPO valuation. Motilal Oswal expects Jio to deliver EBITDA growth at a compound annual rate of around 15% between FY26 and FY29.
Nomura similarly expects tariff hikes to become an important earnings driver after Jio's public listing, particularly as the period of relatively easy subscriber additions begins to fade.
This creates a potential feedback loop for the industry. Jio's listing could bring greater focus on standalone earnings growth; tariff hikes could strengthen cash flows; and improved earnings visibility could support a rerating of both Jio and Bharti Airtel.
However, the timing and scale of any tariff increase remain uncertain. Investors will need to distinguish between expectations already built into valuations and earnings growth that companies actually deliver.
What Investors Need To Watch
Jio's IPO will give investors a direct route into Reliance's digital and telecom business, while providing a public market benchmark for RIL's largest growth asset. But the offering will not, by itself, resolve every question surrounding Reliance's valuation.
For Jio, the test will be whether subscriber growth, ARPU expansion, 5G monetisation, digital services and profitability justify the proposed valuation. For Reliance Industries, the question will be whether a standalone Jio price narrows the holding-company discount or whether further monetisation is needed.
For Bharti Airtel, the listing could create a more direct comparison with its principal rival, bringing both the growth premium and the cash-flow advantage into sharper focus.
The biggest IPO in India's market history could therefore have consequences well beyond the money raised. It could reshape how investors value Reliance's digital business, reassess the holding-company discount and compare telecom earnings across the sector.