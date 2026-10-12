Jio Is Going Public. Will Reliance Shareholders Finally See The Value?

The IPO is expected to be an entirely fresh issue, without an offer-for-sale component. According to an earlier Bloomberg report, Jio is considering a price band of ₹1,065-1,119 per share, implying a market capitalisation of up to ₹10.3 lakh crore and proceeds of around ₹30,200 crore at the upper end. The company is also looking to attract retail investors and price the offering in a way that leaves some value on the table.