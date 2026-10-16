LTCG At 12.5%, STT On Every Trade: Is India’s Equity Tax Burden Too High?

The government would also need to consider the fiscal cost. Singhania cited equity LTCG collections of ₹72,249 crore in assessment year 2024-25 and ₹1,29,158 crore in assessment year 2025-26, arguing that abolishing the tax would leave a substantial revenue gap. These figures and their underlying tax categories would need to be assessed against official revenue data before being used as definitive estimates of the cost of abolition.