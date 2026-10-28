Jio Platforms Debuts At 21% Premium, Becomes India’s Second Most Valuable Firm

Jio Platforms made a blockbuster stock market debut on Wednesday, with shares listing at ₹1,358 on the BSE and NSE, a premium of 21.36% over the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹1,119. The listing took the Mukesh Ambani-led digital and telecom company’s market capitalisation to around ₹12.5 lakh crore, making it India’s second most valuable listed company, according to the figures available during early trade.