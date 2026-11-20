Gold futures for December delivery traded 3.5% lower at ₹1,23,042 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange. This contract on the yellow metal is hovering around its lowest level since August last year. Spot gold prices fell more than 3% to $3,568.61 per ounce in the international market and have declined more than 9% so far this week. This marks the steepest correction in the metal’s prices in eight months. Prices of gold have fallen over 35% from their record high.