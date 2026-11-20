Spot gold tumbled over 9% this week amid aggressive rate-hike fears.
Surging crude oil prices from the war in West Asia have pushed US 10-year bond yields above 5% and strengthened the US dollar, driving speculative sell-offs.
Analysts and fund houses expect a long-term recovery as easing energy prices cool inflation and lower yields next year.
Gold prices declined sharply on Friday as expectations of a steeper tightening in monetary policy, persistently high US bond yields, and a strong US dollar weighed on investor sentiment. Analysts noted that the sharp correction reflects speculative flows more than the deterioration in fundamentals.
Gold futures for December delivery traded 3.5% lower at ₹1,23,042 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange. This contract on the yellow metal is hovering around its lowest level since August last year. Spot gold prices fell more than 3% to $3,568.61 per ounce in the international market and have declined more than 9% so far this week. This marks the steepest correction in the metal’s prices in eight months. Prices of gold have fallen over 35% from their record high.
The metal’s price has been under pressure ever since the war in Iran started, which made other asset classes more lucrative for investors. The price of gold had hit an all-time high on 28 January at $5,589.38 per ounce, followed by profit booking and then a severe correction.
“High crude oil prices are the biggest culprit in the fall of gold prices,” said Ajay Kedia, Founder and Director of Kedia Advisory. The war in West Asia contributed to high US yields, a surge in crude oil prices, and an end to the monetary easing cycle, which are all negative for the yellow metal’s price.
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“Prior to the war, we had seen robust inflows from central banks amid a push for de-dollarisation and a weak US dollar,” said Kedia, adding that leveraged bets led to profit booking in January. “The fundamentals of gold are still intact and it is in oversold territory, which adds to the possibility of a dead-cat bounce in the short term,” said Kedia.
“Flows are dominating fundamentals in the industrial and precious metal markets, putting broad-based pressure on prices since the start of the week,” said Carsten Menke, Head of Next Generation Research at Julius Baer. Speculative traders and trend followers in the futures markets appear to be parting with their positions as they fear further interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve and an even stronger US dollar, he said.
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Why Is Gold Losing Its Sheen?
High crude oil prices for most of 2026 have led to a shift in monetary policy from most major central banks, leading to a coordinated rate hike cycle. Despite recent correction, the front-month futures contract of Brent Crude oil has risen 35% from the beginning of February, which has been the main concern for central banks looking to tame inflation.
High benchmark interest rates lead to higher yields on government bonds, causing a rotation towards these interest-generating assets and a sell-off in gold, which generates no fixed returns. Elevated borrowing costs also hit demand for the precious metal, affecting its prices.
Recently, US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller suggested a 50-basis-point rate hike at the 8–9 December meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. While a 25-bps tightening is already priced into the precious metals market, any steeper increase in lending rates will likely lead to a further correction in the prices of gold, analysts said. The Reserve Bank of India is also expected to raise interest rates by 25 bps at the Monetary Policy Committee’s meeting in December.
Expectations of a tighter monetary policy have led to a sharp rise in US Treasury yields recently, adding to the pressure on precious metals. The yield on the US government’s 10-year bond has closed above 5% for 29 straight sessions, a level last seen in 2007.
A stronger US dollar, which makes gold and silver more expensive for investors buying in other currencies, is also weighing on demand. The US Dollar Index is up around 0.3% over the past five days and heading towards a fourth straight weekly gain after reaching a fresh 52-week high of 103.97 on Thursday.
Investors have also freed up some cash by selling gold to invest in other assets with higher yields, according to analysts. Anthropic’s initial public offering, which raised more than $81 billion, was one such instance that led to a cash crunch and propelled further selling in precious metals, according to Kedia.
Long-Term View
While the sharp correction in gold prices has soured investor sentiment, some macroeconomic conditions are already improving, which will likely support prices of the yellow metal going forward. Chief among these factors is the decline in prices of crude oil following a sweep of the US Congress by the Democratic Party. Lower crude oil prices will likely alleviate part of the inflationary pressure and lead to lower yields, making investments in gold attractive once again.
“Inflationary pressure in the US should soften on the back of easing energy prices, allowing the Federal Reserve to be less aggressive than currently expected,” said Menke. A shift in expectations towards fewer or no interest rate hikes should weigh on the US dollar while luring investors back into the metal markets, Menke said, adding that prices of gold and silver should start recovering next year. Despite this, she warned investors to not “catch a falling knife.” Julius Baer is ‘Neutral’ on silver and ‘Constructive’ on gold.
The target weight of gold in the Bloomberg Commodity Index for 2027 is set to edge higher to 14.93% from 14.90% this year, which will also add to inflows in the coming year, Kedia noted. On the technical front, Kedia expects gold prices to find support at $3,450, while a move towards $3,970 could turn into a short-lived rally.
DSP Mutual Fund is now adding to its gold and silver positions, the firm said in a note. The firm believes that both metals are priced at a large discount to their fair values. Gold prices are at a 15% discount to the firm’s framework prices, while silver is at a 28% discount. It expects at least one of the three large drivers--jewellery, central banks, ETFs--to turn into bigger incremental buyers.