Jio’s IPO Can Put Airtel’s Valuation In Focus

The difference is reversed when it comes to average revenue per user (ARPU). Airtel's wireless ARPU increased from ₹136 in FY20 to ₹254 in FY26, compared with Jio's increase from ₹130 to ₹203. Airtel therefore continues to generate more revenue per subscriber despite having a smaller customer base. The brokerage expects this gap to remain, with Jio's ARPU rising to ₹244 by FY29 and Airtel's to ₹322.