Nifty Hits 2026 Low: What Triggered The Market Bloodbath?

Nifty hits 2026 low as ₹10 lakh crore market value is erased.
Crude above $104, FII selling and RBI rate hike deepen market sell-off.
Midcap and smallcap indices fall 2.4% as India VIX surges over 10%.
Indian equities witnessed a brutal sell-off on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 hitting its lowest level of 2026 and benchmark indices ending sharply lower as a combination of surging crude oil prices, persistent foreign selling and a surprise RBI rate hike battered investor sentiment.
The Nifty fell 371 points, or 1.6%, to close at 22,231.80 after touching an intraday low of 22,179.90, which also marked its 52-week low. The Sensex plunged 1,045 points, or 1.4%, to settle at 71,593.
The scale of the sell-off was visible beyond the headline indices. More than ₹10 lakh crore in market capitalisation was wiped out as selling spread across sectors and market segments.
“The sharp decline in the domestic equity markets reflects a combination of global and domestic macroeconomic concerns,” said Pranay Aggarwal, Director & CEO, Stoxkart.
With the market already facing persistent foreign outflows and elevated global yields, the latest surge in crude prices and the RBI's shift towards a tighter policy stance added another layer of pressure.
Crude Above $104 Adds To Market Anxiety
The immediate trigger for the sell-off was the sharp rise in crude oil prices as escalating tensions in West Asia raised concerns about supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.
Advertisement
Brent crude, the global benchmark, traded around 4% higher at $104.07 a barrel, while prices moved above $104 during the session. Rising attacks on shipping in the Gulf and concerns around supplies through the Strait of Hormuz intensified fears over the impact on global energy markets.
For India, sustained crude prices above $100 are particularly significant because higher oil prices can put pressure on inflation, the import bill, the rupee and corporate margins.
“Crude oil prices above $100 per barrel remain an important macro variable for India given the country's dependence on imported energy,” Aggarwal said.
He added that prolonged elevated crude prices could put pressure on inflation and input costs, while affecting margins across oil-sensitive sectors.
Advertisement
The market reaction showed how quickly crude can become an equity-market problem. Higher oil prices can complicate the inflation outlook at precisely the moment when investors were expecting monetary conditions to become more supportive.
RBI Rate Hike Delivers Another Shock
The crude shock was followed by another major development: the Reserve Bank of India raised its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%.
It was the RBI's first rate hike in nearly four years and came with a shift in policy stance to “calibrated tightening” from “neutral”. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously for the increase.
The move effectively signalled that rate cuts are off the table in the near term and that further hikes could remain possible amid rising inflation, a weak rupee and elevated crude prices.
For equity markets, that creates a difficult combination. Higher interest rates can tighten liquidity, raise borrowing costs and affect the valuation multiples investors are willing to pay for stocks.
“The domestic market continued on its sharp sell-off mode as the ripple effects of hawkish RBI policy weighed on rate-sensitive sectors, effectively resetting near-term valuation multiples,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments.
Nair added that the impact was amplified by persistent FII outflows, harder bond yields and a depreciating rupee.
FIIs Keep Selling As Rupee Weakens
Foreign investor selling remained another major source of pressure. Foreign institutional investors sold Indian equities worth more than ₹6,100 crore on Wednesday, adding to an already difficult flow environment.
The problem is not limited to the absolute amount of selling. Persistent FII outflows become particularly damaging when they coincide with rising US yields, a weaker rupee and higher crude prices.
For global investors, higher US yields can improve the relative attractiveness of dollar assets. At the same time, a weaker rupee can reduce dollar-denominated returns from Indian investments, while elevated crude prices increase concerns over India's macroeconomic stability.
“Foreign investor flows are likely to remain influenced by the relative attractiveness of Indian equities versus global markets, US bond yields, currency movements and broader risk sentiment,” Aggarwal said.
A moderation in global yields, greater clarity on the interest-rate trajectory and improving risk appetite could therefore be important for reversing the current pressure.
For now, the combination is working in the opposite direction.
Not Just A Large-cap Sell-off
The bloodbath was broad-based, with mid- and small-cap stocks falling even more sharply than the headline indices.
The Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 both fell 2.4%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 also declined more than 2%.
The breadth of the selling was particularly striking. According to Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, 454 stocks within the Nifty 500 universe closed lower.
Sectorally, metals and realty were among the biggest casualties, with the respective indices falling 3.6% and 3.2%. Nifty Oil & Gas was also among the major underperformers, while the broader market struggled to find pockets of strength.
Nifty IT was the only sector that remained relatively insulated, declining just 0.1%, ahead of the earnings announcement by IT bellwether TCS.
SBI Securities' Sunny Agrawal said elevated crude prices around $103 a barrel, weakness in USD/INR, which was around 97, and persistent FII selling were the key factors pushing markets lower.
There was still some stock-specific resilience. Senco Gold initially gained 11.9% following positive provisional numbers before paring gains, while PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery continued to rally after strong provisional updates.
But those pockets of strength were overwhelmed by the broader risk-off mood.
Technical Picture Turns More Bearish
The market's technical setup also deteriorated sharply during the session.
Shah said the Nifty formed a sizeable bearish candle and registered its lowest daily close since April 2025. The index was trading below all key moving averages, while momentum indicators continued to signal weakness.
“The trend remains firmly bearish, with the index trading below all key moving averages,” Shah said.
The daily RSI also remained in the “super bearish zone” under the RSI range-shift framework, according to Shah. India VIX surged more than 10%, reflecting the sharp increase in market volatility.
The combination of weak breadth, rising volatility and the breach of key technical levels suggests the selling has moved beyond a routine correction.
What Happens Next?
The immediate direction of the market is likely to remain tied to crude prices, global yields, the rupee and foreign capital flows.
Aggarwal said market movements are likely to remain sensitive to developments in crude prices, global interest-rate expectations and foreign capital flows. He also noted that sectors with resilient demand, healthy balance sheets and sustainable earnings visibility may be better positioned to navigate the macroeconomic uncertainty.
For Nair, the next major focus will be the Q2 earnings season. Management commentary on demand sustainability and the ability of companies to absorb higher input costs could provide important signals about whether the current market pressure is beginning to feed into corporate fundamentals.
“The favourable high-frequency data underscores a resilient domestic economy while the likelihood of additional rate hikes keeps equity valuations compressed,” Nair said.
That leaves the market facing an unusually difficult combination: crude above $100, a weaker rupee, persistent foreign selling, tighter monetary policy and elevated global uncertainty.
Thursday's sell-off brought all of those pressures together. With the Nifty at a fresh 2026 low and more than ₹10 lakh crore in market value erased in a single session, the question is no longer whether volatility has returned.
It is how long these macroeconomic headwinds can continue to overpower the underlying resilience in India's domestic economy and corporate earnings.