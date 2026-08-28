Airtel Gains More Users Than Jio In July; Vi Is Left Behind

Based on TRAI's operator-wise data, Airtel added about 19.3 lakh active users during the month, followed by Jio with around 11.6 lakh and Vodafone Idea with about 1.82 lakh. BSNL, however, saw its active subscriber base fall by roughly 4.28 lakh, even as its total subscriber count grew, after its VLR ratio dropped to 55.02% in July from 55.58% in June.