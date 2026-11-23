Nvidia’s board unanimously reappointed Jensen Huang as President, CEO, and board member—reversing its earlier decision to seek a successor.
Nvidia’s independent board committee and the SEC are continuing separate probes into Huang’s past relationship with a former Megaspeed executive.
The announcement triggered a massive rebound, sending Nvidia shares up 34% alongside broader tech indices and AI partners like CoreWeave.
Shares of Nvidia Corp. surged after its board said it had reappointed Jensen Huang as President and Chief Executive Officer of the company and reinstated him as a board member.
Nvidia's board is satisfied with Huang’s candour and ability to lead the company, a press release by the company said. Nvidia received input from senior levels of the United States government, and Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk, the release added.
Huang’s reinstatement is in the best interests of Nvidia’s stockholders, employees, partners and customers, said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board. Nvidia’s shares had been under pressure after Huang’s resignation, declining 47.5% from their peak in October as on Friday.
Huang had stepped down from Nvidia earlier this month amid reports of an alleged extra-marital affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Nvidia partner Megaspeed, who was suspected of being a Chinese spy. This raised concerns that sensitive information could have been passed to China, which is likely to tie Nvidia down in a regulatory battle with US lawmakers. Subsequent media reports also claimed that Huang had two other affairs while he was CEO.
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Wall Street Cheers Huang’s Return
Following Huang’s reappointment as Nvidia’s CEO, the chipmaker’s shares soared as much as 34% on the Nasdaq index, trading at $168.40 apiece. The cheer soon spread across the artificial intelligence value chain and technology names, with the tech-laden Nasdaq-100 rising as much as 6.7%.
The broader S&P 500 index rose nearly 5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up almost 3%. On Friday, another sharp decline in US equities had pushed the S&P 500 into correction territory, which dropped 11.6% from its October 6 record high
A fall in the stock of Nvidia, which until recently was the world’s largest company by market capitalisation, weighed on almost every stock linked to the AI trade. For instance, shares of neocloud companies such as CoreWeave came under severe pressure amid concerns that Nvidia may stop backstopping the debts of these companies, which are extremely dependent on borrowing to fuel their growth. Following Huang’s reappointment, shares of CoreWeave popped 24%.
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“What Jensen adds on top of that is what an interim structure could not replicate: the supply relationships with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) and the memory makers at a time when memory costs are the gross margin debate, the customer roadmap with the hyperscalers, the deal-making across the AI ecosystem, and the pace of the product cycle,” analysts at Yorkville Ives & Co. LLC said in a report.
Yorkville Ives maintained an ‘Outperform’ recommendation on Nvidia at a price target of $225. “We have said Nvidia is a $300 stock with Jensen and a $225 stock without him, and as of this morning he is back which changes the whole AI Revolution thesis since Friday,” the merchant bank said. However, it noted that government inquiries and the independent committee’s investigation into the company have not yet been resolved, and that Nvidia’s board had moved from accepting a resignation to ruling out a return to reversing that decision—all within two weeks.
In an earnings call last week, Nvidia’s board chair Harvey Jones had said that the board did not intend to reinstate him and had begun searching for a successor. The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, had taken over as interim CEO during the transition.
‘We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer. Harvey Jones will remain as Board chair,’ the press release read.
Huang, who had earlier taken to social media to express his willingness to return to Nvidia’s helm, said, ‘I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution.’
US President Donald Trump expressed his support for Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Huang. The US ‘needs Jensen’s leadership to ensure the success and prosperity’ of both Nvidia and the US economy, Trump said in a Truth Social post.
Nvidia’s board, however, has made clear that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the allegations against him will continue. Nvidia has formed a committee of independent directors to investigate whether Huang shared corporate or national security information during his romantic relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Nvidia partner Megaspeed. The company is also under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, a probe that is exploring whether the company’s disclosures misled investors, a report by The Wall Street Journal said.