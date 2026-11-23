Yorkville Ives maintained an ‘Outperform’ recommendation on Nvidia at a price target of $225. “We have said Nvidia is a $300 stock with Jensen and a $225 stock without him, and as of this morning he is back which changes the whole AI Revolution thesis since Friday,” the merchant bank said. However, it noted that government inquiries and the independent committee’s investigation into the company have not yet been resolved, and that Nvidia’s board had moved from accepting a resignation to ruling out a return to reversing that decision—all within two weeks.