Reliance's Jio Platforms Targets Navratri-Diwali Window For $4-Bn IPO Launch

Sebi Clearance Already In Hand

Jio had filed its draft red herring prospectus in June and received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on August 28 to proceed with the share sale. Bankers tracking the issue estimate it could raise around ₹37,800 crore, which would make it the largest public offering in India's history, ahead of the ₹31,000-crore IPO planned by the National Stock Exchange. The current record holder is Hyundai Motor India, which raised ₹27,000 crore through its 2024 listing.