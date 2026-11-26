The Nifty 50 has risen more than 12% so far in November and is on course for its best-ever performance for the month since 1993. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have poured ₹1.42 trillion into Indian equities, the highest monthly inflow on record, as investors rotate out of the crowded artificial intelligence (AI) trade. A stronger rupee and lower crude oil prices have further lifted investor sentiment towards Indian equities.