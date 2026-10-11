Elon Musk Says Starlink Will Price India Plans Affordably To Take On Ambani’s Jio

Elon Musk says Starlink will offer affordable pricing to compete with Reliance Jio.
Jio Platforms targets a $106 billion valuation ahead of its planned IPO.
Starlink and Jio’s satellite ventures await final security clearance before launching services.
Elon Musk has said Starlink will price its satellite internet service affordably in India to compete with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, escalating his public confrontation with the Indian billionaire as Jio Platforms prepares for what is expected to be the country’s largest-ever initial public offering (IPO), Reuters reported.
“Obviously, if Starlink is too expensive in India, no one will buy it, so SpaceX will need to make pricing affordable,” Musk said in a post on his social media platform X on Saturday.
“The reality is that competition would greatly benefit the average citizen in India by giving them more choices, as it always does. Ambani's profits will be lower, but he is not going out of business,” he added.
Musk did not specify the prices Starlink would charge Indian customers.
Starlink Takes Aim At Jio’s Low-cost Strategy
Affordable data has been central to Jio’s growth in India, where mobile internet costs around ₹7.74 ($0.08) per gigabyte, among the lowest rates globally.
Musk has used a similar pricing strategy in markets such as Kenya to challenge local telecom operators. SpaceX is also planning to enter the mobile carrier market in the United States.
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Starlink’s potential entry into India could introduce another competitor in a market where low-cost mobile data has helped expand internet access. However, satellite internet services operate differently from conventional mobile networks, and their pricing and customer segments will be important factors in determining how directly they compete.
Musk’s comments signal that affordability will be central to Starlink’s India strategy, although the company has yet to disclose specific tariffs or a launch timeline.
Jio Platforms IPO Adds To The Rivalry
The comments come days before Jio Platforms, the parent company of Reliance Jio’s telecom business, prepares for its planned IPO.
Jio Platforms is targeting a valuation of $106 billion in the offering. The proposed listing would be the country’s largest-ever IPO.
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The timing adds another dimension to the public exchange between Musk and Ambani, with Starlink seeking access to India’s satellite communications market while Jio prepares to bring its parent company to public investors.
Much like SpaceX-owned Starlink, Jio’s satellite venture is also awaiting final security clearance before launching services.
Musk Accuses India Of Favouring Jio
Musk’s latest remarks follow a series of posts on X in which he accused Indian government and Ambani of stalling Starlink’s entry into one of the world’s largest internet markets to favour Jio.
The posts mark a sharp turn for Musk, who has long enjoyed a warm public rapport with PM Modi.
India’s government has denied any bias in the approval process, saying that all three satellite ventures seeking to launch services, including Starlink and Jio’s venture, are awaiting final security clearance.
Late on Friday, Musk directly taunted Ambani, addressing him as “Prime Minister Ambani” and asking whether he would “consider allowing Starlink to compete”.
Reliance has not responded to Musk’s remarks.
What Starlink’s Entry Could Mean For India
Starlink’s India launch remains subject to regulatory approvals, including security clearance and spectrum-related requirements. Its eventual pricing will be closely watched as the company seeks to establish a foothold in a market accustomed to some of the world’s lowest mobile data costs.
For Jio, the challenge could extend beyond conventional telecom competition if satellite internet services gain traction in areas where terrestrial networks are harder to deploy.
Musk’s latest comments put the focus on the potential consumer benefits of greater competition, while also sharpening the dispute over whether Starlink is facing unfair obstacles to entering India.
The immediate question is whether Starlink can secure the remaining approvals and offer a service at a price that attracts Indian customers. Until its plans and tariffs are formally disclosed, the scale of any direct challenge to Jio remains uncertain.