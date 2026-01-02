Weak Consumption, Not Tariffs, Was the Bigger Drag on Jobs: TeamLease’s Balasubramanian

A

If you look at specific pockets of the economy, then yes—there has been some impact. Sectors such as textiles and jewellery, for instance, do appear to have felt the pressure. But this is not a broad-based phenomenon across the labour market.

In fact, some of the sectors that were expected to be affected have held up far better than anticipated. Take automobiles and auto components. Domestic consumption has been exceptionally strong. Hiring sentiment there remains robust and clearly positive.

There is also a strong undercurrent of growth in electric vehicles, which continues to gather pace. In 2025, luxury car growth has moderated, while mass-market vehicle sales have picked up. That shift is actually a healthy signal—it points to deeper, more resilient demand in the economy.

Beyond autos, India is also steadily emerging as a larger export hub for smartphones, consumer durables and electronic goods.

Having said that, if we step back and look at the macro picture, the bigger issue over the last six quarters or so has not been exports, but domestic consumption. Consumption growth has been weak, and that is the underlying reality. The festive season, too, has been a mixed bag and it hasn’t delivered the kind of boost one would normally expect.

This is despite a series of strong fiscal and monetary interventions: income tax relief for those earning up to ₹1 lakh a month, reductions in cash reserve requirements to improve liquidity, multiple repo rate cuts—including the recent 25 basis-point reduction—and even favourable rainfall over the past year. Yet, inflation has remained at multi-month lows over the last three to four months precisely because consumption has not picked up meaningfully.

That said, the outlook for the coming year is still positive. A recovery is very much possible. But if there has been any softness in hiring or workforce trends, it is far more a reflection of weak domestic consumption than the result of external trade shocks.