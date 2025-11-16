  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Indias gems and jewellery exports decline 31 in october gjepc

India's Gems And Jewellery Exports Decline 31% In October: GJEPC

India's gems and jewellery exports declined by 30.57% in October to USD 2,168.05 million (₹19,172.890 crore) compared to the same period of previous year, according to industry body GJEPC

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gems and Jewellery
info_icon

 India's gems and jewellery exports declined by 30.57% in October to USD 2,168.05 million (₹19,172.890 crore) compared to the same period of previous year, according to industry body GJEPC.

The overall exports of the sector stood at USD 3,122.52 million (Rs 26,237.1 crore) in October 2024, showed the data released by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

"The decline in overall exports in October was mainly due to demand being pushed forward before the US tariff was implemented. Most of the stocking up for the festivals took place before August 27, therefore, in October the demand was down. The decline in gold and silver exports is triggered by volatile bullion prices," GJEPC chairman Kirit Bhansali told PTI.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

However, he added that in November the exports are expected to pick up again as the Chinese markets are slowly recovering and there will be Christmas demand in other key markets.

Related Content
Related Content

Exports of cut and polished diamonds witnessed a decline of 26.97% at USD 1,025.99 million (₹9,071.41 crore) in October compared to USD 1,404.85 million (₹11,806.45 crore) recorded in the same period of previous year.

Shipments of polished lab-grown diamonds in October also dipped by 34.90% to USD 94.37 million (₹834.45 crore) against USD 144.96 million (₹1,218.25 crore) in the corresponding month of the previous year.

Gold jewellery exports also dropped by 28.4% to USD 850.15 million (₹7,520.34 crore) compared to USD 1,187.34 million (₹9,975.17 crore) in the same period of previous year.

Similarly, exports of coloured gemstones during April-October saw a decline of 3.21%to USD 250.14 million (in ₹2,173.08 crore) from USD 258.42 million (₹2,163.52 crore) of shipments registered in the year-ago period.

Silver jewellery exports during October dipped by 16%t to USD 121.37 million (₹1,072.81 crore) compared to USD 145.05 million (₹ 1,219.01 crore) in the same period of 2024, the data showed.

Gems and Jewellery - null
Gem, Jewellery Exports Decline 15% To Rs 25,844 Crore In October: GJEPC

BY Press Trust of India

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×