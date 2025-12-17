'If I Can’t Mitigate Risk, I Simply Don’t Take It'- AU SFB's Sanjay Agarwal

A

I come from a very humble background. My father was a government servant. There was no family capital, no business background, no exposure to entrepreneurship.

I played cricket for Rajasthan in 1990. I studied accountancy and graduated in 1994–95. At that time, life was about finding a livelihood, not about building a company. I started the NBFC [Non-Banking Financial Company] in 1996 —with support from a few HNIs [High Net-Worth Individual]. I guaranteed the safety of their capital and assured them of a minimum return. Any additional profit we’d share equally. That’s how my lending business began.

Vehicle financing was one of the key retail assets for any NBFC then. I observed players like Mahindra Finance and Gujarat Lease and realised that vehicle loans could be given at around 30% interest—short-term, secure, and profitable.

The first five to seven years were all about learning—how to raise money, lend money, design products, create systems where all stakeholders were happy. By 2003, we’d built an asset base of about ₹100 crore.

Then around 2003, HDFC Bank was looking for a partner to help them build their priority-sector asset base. We entered that arrangement as a channel business partner. The entire money came from the bank, but I provided a first-loss guarantee. We were the exclusive partner for Rajasthan.

Between 2003 and 2008, we worked exclusively with HDFC Bank in Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Working outside my home state helped me understand regional challenges and how to build a business in a new environment. HDFC Bank, even then, was a well-governed organisation. Their philosophy of building, scaling and sustaining a business was extremely solid.