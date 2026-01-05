Farm Income Tax Exemption Is Financially and Socially Unfair: PRICE’s Rajesh Shukla

A

Yes, and the data increasingly bears that out. Our research on Annadata households shows that while a vast majority of cultivator families earn modest or even subsistence-level incomes, a small fraction controls a disproportionately large share of agricultural surplus. The top decile of farm households commands close to 40% of total agricultural income, while the bottom half accounts for less than 15%.

Yet, the political narrative continues to be shaped by those at the upper end of this distribution. In this case, what India needs is a differentiated approach, protecting smallholders while ensuring that those with substantial agricultural earnings contribute their fair share.