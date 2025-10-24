Services Driving Growth, Progress in Manufacturing Remains Slow, Says MPC’s Ram Singh

A

I am mindful of the concern that further interest rate cuts could make it difficult for banks to mobilise deposits to support credit growth. But what matters more is the total savings and the flow of funds to the real sector. The banks are only one of the channels for this. An increasing share of savings is going to the private sector through bonds and the equity markets. According to the RBI data, the total flow of resources from non-bank sources to the commercial sector increased by ₹2.66 lakh crore in FY26 so far, more than offsetting the decline in non-food bank credit. This seems to be a structural shift.

In principle, rate cuts can also affect aggregate savings rates. India’s gross domestic savings rate has moderated over the last decade, falling from 34.6% of GDP in FY12 to 30.7% in FY24, with a modest uptick in FY25. However, the interest rates do not seem to be the main cause. During 2014-24 (excluding the two Covid years), while the policy rates have varied significantly between 7.75% and 5.50%, the aggregate saving rates have fluctuated between 29.6% and 32.2%. Several factors influence the aggregate saving rate, including demographic and other structural changes in the economy, differences in the rates of return on different forms of capital, and labour market dynamics, including the distribution of wages and income across economic strata.

At the household level, interest rates do matter. The RBI’s analysis of household savings shows a shift away from bank term deposits. The share of term deposits declined from 50.54% in FY20 to 45.77% in FY25, as households shifted to higher-yielding alternatives such as mutual funds and equities. Overall, the interest rates matter more for the portfolio choices than for total savings.