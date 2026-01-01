Rising Inequality, Pampered Capitalists: Why India Must Tax its Rich

An economy does not grow because wealth exists. It grows because wealth is put at risk. Capitalists should be willing to lose money in the hope of creating something new. The rich should be brave enough to fail in public. Today, too much of India’s elite is not building the future but insuring itself against it. As many as 88% of Indian entrepreneurs, the highest in the world, believe preserving family control and legacy is a top priority, and therefore, they are also the most optimistic globally about their wealth continuing to grow, according to HSBC’s Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report 2024.