The Inference | Indians Behind The Global AI Boom Are Being Squeezed Out

Two years ago, Kashyap says, it was easy to earn ₹20,000 to ₹22,000 a month doing routine transcription and labelling work. By the time he decided to leave, comparable tasks were paying ₹17,000 to ₹19,000 at best, and even that work was sporadic. “There was no stability anymore,” he said. At one end, the pressure went up, and on the other, predictability went down. A few months ago, he quit and took up a computer operator role at a local firm.