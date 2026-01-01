Nobel Prize Winner James Robinson: Letting Inequality Go Up is a Choice

A

I think it depends a lot on ideology. Think about Latin American countries. They seem to be very stable at levels of inequality that are far higher than in the US, western Europe, India or anywhere else.

They are stable. Why? Because they have ideologies that justify it, that make it seem natural, that make it seem like this is just how things are in Colombia, Guatemala, Peru and so on.

Of course, the reason inequality causes problems in the US is that there is an ideology of mobility and opportunity. That disappeared a long time ago, but there is still this idea that you ought to have opportunities, that there ought to be social mobility. And that does not exist anymore in the US,

except for elites who can go to Harvard or Yale.

We are still living with that ideology, and that is why we have all these problems. You do not have “Make Colombia Great Again” or “Make Guatemala Great Again” because everyone is socialised into thinking that this is just a hierarchical, unequal society.

At the moment, in the US, it seems more likely to me that we will develop a kind of hierarchical philosophy where inequality will just seem natural, and we will end up in a situation like Colombia or Guatemala