AI-based Jobs Rise Across Sectors, 71% of White-Collar Employees Using AI: Indeed India MD

“Many companies are very optimistic about their hiring numbers in the coming year. It’s not like AI has come in and said, you know, 100 people were doing this task and now, because AI is here, 100 becomes zero. I don’t think that has happened. In the next four to five years, that’s unlikely. What we’ve seen is that for those tasks, people who are equipped with AI and technology to do the work better than their counterparts have been able to cope much better than those who have not adopted technology,” he explained.