Pentagon Drops 'Indo' from Indo-Pacific Command—What Does It Mean for India?

The 2018 change came amid rising tensions with China in the Indo-Pacific region. In his announcement, Mattis referred to China's Belt and Road Initiative, then known as the One Belt, One Road initiative and said the command stood for a region "open to investment and free, fair and reciprocal trade, not bound by any nation's predatory economics or threat of coercion." He also linked the rename to the 2018 National Defense Strategy, which he described as the first of its kind in a decade, saying it acknowledged Pacific challenges and signalled America's lasting commitment to the Indo-Pacific.