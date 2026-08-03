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Road Ministry Proposes Regulatory Framework For Two-Wheeler Ambulances

The draft notification said the proposed framework is expected to bring greater safety and accountability to the design and operation of two-wheeled road ambulances

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Road Ministry Proposes Regulatory Framework For Two-Wheeler Ambulances
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The Road Transport Ministry has proposed a regulatory framework for two-wheeled ambulances to support faster emergency response and improve access to emergency medical care in locations where conventional ambulances may face mobility constraints.

At present, two-wheeled road ambulances are not regulated as a distinct vehicle category under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

Consequently, there are no national requirements governing their construction, functional safety, patient-handling systems, type approval, registration and fitness inspection.

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According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the proposed amendments seek to address these gaps through the adoption of AIS-209 (Part 1) 2026 – Construction and Functional Requirements for Life Support Two-Wheeled Road Ambulances.

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Safety and functional framework: AIS-209 (Part 1) 2026 defines a two-wheeled road ambulance as an L2-category vehicle fitted or attached with an ambulance accessory unit or patient-conveyance system.

The standard provides for key construction and functional safeguards, including vehicle stability and braking performance, parking brake and gradeability requirements, rear visibility, coupling integrity, emergency conspicuity and warning devices, and safe patient loading, restraint and protection from environmental exposure.

The draft notification said the proposed framework is expected to bring greater safety and accountability to the design and operation of two-wheeled road ambulances.

It will also support faster emergency response and improve access to emergency medical care in locations where conventional ambulances may encounter mobility or access constraints.

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