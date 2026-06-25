Berlin Hosts 14th Indo German Film Week With Showcase Of Indian Independent Cinema

“The 14th edition presents one of the festival’s most diverse and artistically ambitious programmes to date. This year’s selection reflects the remarkable diversity of contemporary Indian independent cinema and the growing strength of Indo-German creative collaboration. The films come from different regions, languages and cinematic traditions, yet they are united by their human stories and artistic courage. We are delighted to open the festival with Soch: A Perception, a film that embodies thoughtful storytelling and meaningful social engagement,” he says.