Is Major India-US Trade Deal Coming Soon? Trump Says ‘We Are Very Close’

India and the US are close to finalising a long-pending trade agreement, Donald Trump said after meeting PM Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit.
Trump said he had a “very good conversation” with Modi and praised him as a tough negotiator.
Both leaders also directed officials to push negotiations forward for an early, balanced deal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held talks on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, focusing on trade negotiations, maritime security and broader strategic cooperation.
The meeting marked their first structured in-person interaction in over a year, as both sides worked to rebuild momentum in bilateral ties. According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the leaders reviewed progress across defence, energy, technology and trade under the broader strategic partnership framework.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Trump said he had a “very good” conversation with Modi and indicated that Washington and New Delhi were nearing a breakthrough on the trade agreement.
“We’ve been there for a little while and he’s a very tough negotiator, one of the toughest, actually,” Trump said when asked about the status of talks. “We are very close” to a deal, he added. Trump also said he would visit India in the future, though he did not specify a date.
Trade Talks Gain Momentum
The MEA said both leaders directed their officials to work towards a “balanced, mutually beneficial and commercially meaningful” trade agreement at the earliest. It added that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will visit India next week to continue negotiations on the proposed deal, signalling further push to conclude discussions.
Officials said talks have seen progress across sectors, including defence, energy and technology, under the India–US COMPACT framework aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation. The proposed agreement has been under negotiation for over a year, with both sides working to bridge gaps on tariffs and market access.
Maritime Security and West Asia Concerns
During the meeting, PM Modi raised concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers operating in global waters, especially in the Gulf region. He stressed the importance of freedom of navigation and secure sea lanes, noting that lakhs of Indian sailors are engaged in maritime trade worldwide.
The leaders also discussed tensions in West Asia, including developments around the Strait of Hormuz. Modi highlighted the need for uninterrupted maritime movement and protection of global supply chains.
The MEA said Modi also appreciated Trump’s efforts toward peace in West Asia and stressed the importance of regional stability for global trade.