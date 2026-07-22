Trump Set to Hit 60 Trading Partners With New Tariffs This Week

The Trump administration is expected to impose fresh tariffs on imports from around 60 economies before temporary 10% global duties expire.
The proposed tariffs would levy 10% on imports from countries including Canada, Mexico, the EU and Taiwan, while products from India, China and Japan could face a 12.5% duty.
The move is part of Trump's broader trade strategy to protect domestic manufacturing and counter what the administration describes as unfair trade practices.
US President Donald Trump is preparing to impose a fresh round of tariffs on imports from dozens of economies as early as Friday, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The move is aimed at ensuring there is no gap in the administration's tariff regime when the temporary 10% global import duties expire.
The proposed measures would reinforce Trump's trade strategy, which the administration says is designed to protect American industries, strengthen domestic manufacturing and address unfair trade practices.
New Tariffs May Take Effect This Week
According to people cited by Bloomberg, the Trump administration is preparing to implement tariffs on goods from around 60 trading partners, although the final structure of the duties has not yet been confirmed and could still change.
Last month, the administration proposed imposing tariffs of at least 10% on imports from dozens of economies, arguing that inadequate enforcement of forced-labour standards had created unfair trade advantages.
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If the new duties are introduced before the temporary tariffs expire on Friday, the White House would maintain continuity in its trade policy without any interruption.
Different Rates for Major Trading Partners
Under proposals released by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), imports from countries and regions including Canada, Mexico, the European Union and Taiwan would generally face a 10% tariff.
Meanwhile, products imported from major economies such as China, India and Japan could be subject to a 12.5% duty.
The proposed measures would be implemented under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, which authorises the president to impose tariffs in response to foreign trade practices considered harmful to American commerce.
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US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the investigation into forced-labour-related imports is nearing completion and that official action is expected soon, although he declined to provide a specific timeline.
Tariff Strategy Continues Despite Legal Challenges
The latest proposal follows earlier legal setbacks to Trump's trade agenda.
After the US Supreme Court struck down the administration's earlier global tariffs, Trump invoked Section 122 of the Trade Act to introduce a temporary 10% import surcharge. While the US Court of International Trade later ruled against that measure, the decision applied only to the plaintiffs in the case, allowing the tariffs to remain in force for most importers.
Wider Trade Offensive Underway
The proposed tariffs form part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to reshape US trade policy.
Earlier this week, Washington announced plans to impose 50% tariffs on several Canadian goods, escalating trade tensions with one of America's largest trading partners. The administration also recently introduced 25% tariffs on many Brazilian imports.
However, another proposed set of tariffs linked to investigations into excess industrial capacity is unlikely to be implemented immediately. Officials have said that proposal must still undergo a public consultation process, including hearings and stakeholder feedback, before any additional duties can take effect.
The latest measures underscore the administration's continued reliance on tariffs as a central pillar of its economic and trade strategy, even as critics argue that higher import duties could increase costs for businesses and consumers.