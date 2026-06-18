India-UK Trade Pact Takes Effect July 15; What Changes for Exports, Jobs & More

India and the United Kingdom announced CETA and social security pact will start on July 15
Approvals are complete in both countries, paving way for trade, investment and services growth
The pact marks a major India agreement with advanced economy supporting long term development goals
India and the United Kingdom announced on Wednesday that their Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) along with a social security pact will come into force on July 15, marking a major milestone in bilateral economic relations between the two countries.
The announcement followed the completion of all domestic approval and implementation processes in both nations. Officials said the rollout will open a new phase of trade expansion, investment opportunities and services cooperation between the two economies.
The agreement is being seen as one of the most significant trade frameworks between India and a major advanced economy, aligning with India’s broader economic goals and long-term development vision.
The trade agreement is anticipated to transform economic relationships by lowering tariffs in various sectors and enhancing opportunities for Indian exporters in the UK market.
India UK Trade Deal Launch
The trade pact is expected to reshape economic ties by reducing tariffs across several sectors and improving access for Indian exporters in the United Kingdom market.
Officials said the pact will help manufacturers, farmers and small businesses by lowering export costs and improving global competitiveness. The social security agreement will also come into effect on the same day as CETA, supporting Indian professionals working temporarily in the United Kingdom.
The period of exemption from dual social security contributions has been increased from three years to five years. Authorities noted that this adjustment will assist numerous employees and more than 900 businesses functioning in both nations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the development, calling it an important milestone in India-UK relations. “This agreement will boost trade, investment and create new opportunities for farmers, workers, startups and MSMEs,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), adding that it supports India’s long-term development vision.
UK High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron also described the implementation date as a key moment for bilateral ties, saying it would unlock new growth opportunities for both economies.
Tariff Cuts Boost Exports
The agreement will significantly reduce or remove tariffs across major export sectors including textiles, leather, engineering goods, marine products, chemicals and processed food products.
According to the Commerce Ministry, nearly 99% of Indian exports will now get duty-free access to the UK market, which is expected to improve price competitiveness for Indian goods.
Sensitive categories such as dairy, cereals, edible oils, oilseeds and some agricultural products have been kept out of the agreement to protect domestic producers from import pressure.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the deal removes long-standing trade barriers and strengthens India’s position in global markets. He added that labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, footwear, marine products and engineering goods are likely to see the biggest gains from better market access.
Services & Mobility Boost
The agreement also includes a wide-ranging services framework covering IT, financial services, healthcare, education, engineering and consultancy sectors.
It introduces structured mobility pathways for business visitors, intra-company transferees, independent professionals and investors.
A special provision will allow 1,800 Indian chefs, yoga instructors and classical musicians to work in the United Kingdom each year under dedicated mobility routes.
Officials said the arrangement will strengthen services exports and deepen professional exchanges between the two countries.
Growth & Trade Outlook
Both governments expect the agreement to lift trade between the two countries and strengthen long-term economic ties, with annual trade projected to rise by more than $25 billion over time.
The UK is expected to see strong economic gains, while India is likely to benefit from higher exports and stronger access to global supply chains as tariffs fall and market access improves across key sectors.
A separate understanding on steel trade will protect most Indian exports through quotas and exemptions before new UK measures, helping maintain stability for affected product lines.
Both countries are gearing up for a new phase of economic engagement, with implementation scheduled for July 15, centred on trade expansion, services growth and skilled mobility.