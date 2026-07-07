Record FPI Money Flows Into Indian Bonds: Can India Count On This Foreign Capital?

Foreign portfolio investors invested a record ₹55,518 crore in Indian bonds in June, buoyed by India's inclusion in the JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets and favourable policy measures.
While passive index-tracking funds are expected to provide long-term capital, active investors remain sensitive to global interest rates, inflation and geopolitical risks.
Strong bond inflows could lower government borrowing costs, reduce corporate financing expenses, strengthen the rupee and bolster India's foreign exchange reserves.
India's debt market is witnessing a structural shift as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) increasingly turn to government bonds. In June 2026 alone, overseas investors infused a record ₹55,518 crore ($5.8 billion) into Indian debt securities.
The inflows not only marked the highest monthly investment on record but also more than offset the ₹49,340 crore that FPIs withdrew from Indian equities during the same period, underscoring a significant change in investor preferences.
The surge raises an important question: Why are global investors suddenly betting on Indian bonds, and can these inflows be sustained over the long term?
Why are foreign investors buying Indian bonds?
The biggest driver behind the surge is India's inclusion in major global bond indices. The country has now completed its phased entry into the JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM), securing its maximum 10% weight.
This inclusion has transformed India into a mandatory investment destination for global passive funds that track the benchmark.
Since these funds are required to mirror the index composition, they must purchase Indian government securities (G-Secs), ensuring a steady stream of capital into the domestic bond market.
For India, this represents a milestone as it becomes more deeply integrated into global fixed-income markets.
What's driving the record inflows?
While index inclusion is the primary catalyst, several other factors have amplified investor interest.
The government has made Indian bonds more attractive by removing the Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax on foreign investments in eligible government securities.
It has also expanded the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) to include ultra-long-term government bonds and sovereign green bonds, allowing foreign investors to participate without investment caps.
India's relatively high bond yields have further strengthened the appeal. With the benchmark 10-year government bond yielding around 6.75%, investors can earn significantly higher returns than those available in many developed markets while benefiting from India's relatively strong economic growth.
Currency expectations have also played a role. After recovering from previous lows, the rupee has become more attractive to overseas investors, as any appreciation in the currency enhances their dollar-denominated returns.
Are these inflows permanent?
Not really. A significant share of the money entering India is passive capital, which tracks global bond indices. Since these funds are benchmark-driven, they are expected to remain invested as long as India retains its index weight.
Analysts also expect India to gain entry into additional global bond indices over time, potentially attracting another wave of long-term foreign capital.
However, not all inflows are permanent. A portion comes from active fund managers who allocate capital based on market conditions, interest-rate differentials and currency movements. These investors can move money quickly if global conditions become less favourable.
What could reverse the trend?
Despite the positive outlook, foreign capital remains sensitive to global macroeconomic developments. A prolonged period of high interest rates by the US Federal Reserve could reduce the attractiveness of emerging-market bonds by narrowing the yield advantage India currently enjoys.
Similarly, a sharp rise in domestic inflation could force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to tighten monetary policy, pushing bond yields higher and lowering bond prices.
Geopolitical tensions also remain a key risk. Any disruption to global energy supplies or trade routes could increase oil prices, widen India's import bill, weaken the rupee and reduce investor confidence.
Why does this matter for India's economy?
Sustained foreign investment in government bonds offers several macroeconomic benefits.
Higher demand for government securities helps lower borrowing costs for the Centre by reducing bond yields. This enables the government to finance infrastructure and development projects more cheaply while easing pressure on public finances.
Lower sovereign yields also reduce borrowing costs for companies, allowing businesses to raise funds through the bond market at more competitive rates. This can support investment, expansion and employment.
At the same time, steady foreign inflows strengthen India's foreign exchange reserves, providing the RBI with greater flexibility to manage currency volatility during periods of global uncertainty.
The recent surge in foreign investment reflects more than just short-term optimism. India's inclusion in global bond indices has fundamentally altered its position in international debt markets, creating a durable source of foreign capital alongside more opportunistic inflows.
While risks such as higher US interest rates, inflation and geopolitical uncertainty remain, India's growing presence in global fixed-income benchmarks has strengthened its appeal as a long-term investment destination and provided a more stable pipeline of overseas capital.