India Resists Rushed US Trade Pact, Seeks Tariff Advantage Over China

No Consensus On Key Demands

According to an Indian government official quoted in the report, there was no consensus because Washington did not offer assurances on New Delhi's key demands, including a tariff advantage over competitors such as China and a guarantee of no new US levies after the deal. "Our position is clear - we don't intend to rush into a deal that is not on favourable terms or compromise on red lines like ceding ground on agriculture," the official said.