India Pushes Electronics Self-Reliance with ₹7,104 Cr Component Boost

The ECMS, notified on April 8, 2025, was initially launched with an outlay of ₹22,919 crore and a tenure of six years, with an optional one-year gestation period. Since its rollout, the government has approved 46 applications across 11 states, representing cumulative investments of ₹54,567 crore and an estimated production value of ₹3,67,343 crore. The scheme is aimed at deepening local manufacturing capabilities and reducing reliance on imports for critical electronic components.