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Fuel Price Rise in India: Check How Much Petrol, Diesel & CNG Will Cost Now

Fuel prices rise across major cities as global crude oil rates climb, affecting petrol, diesel, CNG and daily transport costs.

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Astha Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Oil companies on Friday raised fuel prices across major cities after global crude oil surged

  • Petrol and diesel prices rose by about ₹3 per litre in several metro cities, affecting transport

  • In Delhi, CNG rose by ₹2 per kilogram, increasing from ₹77.09 to ₹79.09 due to imports

Oil companies on Friday announced a fresh hike in fuel prices across major Indian cities after global crude oil surged due to tensions in West Asia. Rising shipping risks and supply uncertainty pushed international energy costs higher, forcing revisions in petrol, diesel and CNG rates.

Petrol and diesel prices increased by around ₹3 per litre in several metro cities, directly impacting daily travel, logistics and commercial transport.

In Delhi, CNG prices went up by ₹2 per kilogram, from ₹77.09 to ₹79.09. The rise is due to higher global gas prices and increased import costs.

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Fuel Price Details

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) also saw a revision after Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) increased CNG prices by ₹2 per kilogram. The new rate came into effect from midnight, affecting both households and commercial transport users.

Petrol prices now stand at ₹97.77 per litre in Delhi, ₹108.74 in Kolkata, ₹106.68 in Mumbai and ₹103.67 in Chennai. Diesel prices are ₹90.67 in Delhi, ₹95.13 in Kolkata, ₹93.14 in Mumbai and ₹95.25 in Chennai.

Following the hike, autorickshaw unions in Mumbai demanded a fare revision, saying rising fuel costs have reduced daily earnings and increased pressure on drivers operating under fixed fares.

The fuel increase is expected to gradually push up transport and logistics costs, which may reflect in the prices of essential goods. Economists warn this could impact household spending if the trend continues.

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CNG Price Hike Impact on Economy

According to reports, an increase in CNG prices is also likely to raise travel and transport expenses, which can slowly push up the cost of everyday goods. Earlier also, milk prices had moved higher, adding pressure on household spending.

When basic expenses rise, people usually reduce spending on non-essential items. This can lower overall demand in the market and affect business sales across sectors.

Lower demand can also lead to slower production over time, which may impact economic activity if high costs continue for long. This is how rising fuel prices can indirectly affect growth.

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