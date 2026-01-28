India–EU FTA Opens $750 Bn Electronics Market; Industry Seeks Policy Certainty Ahead of Budget

According to reports, the historic trade deal is also expected to include mutual recognition of certifications, which would shorten qualification cycles and ensure Indian-origin products meet European standards. Previously, the sector faced higher tariffs, with televisions attracting duties of up to 14% and lighting products around 3%, which are now expected to be rationalised to duty-free levels under the new agreement. Contract manufacturers are also eyeing new opportunities in the EU market over the short to medium term.