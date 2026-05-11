Can Bullet Trains Wipe Out India’s Short-Haul Flight Market? Ashwini Vaishnaw Warns Aviation Investors

Ashwini Vaishnaw says bullet trains could disrupt short-haul aviation routes
Mumbai-Pune bullet train travel time projected at just 48 minutes
India plans ₹16 lakh crore investment in high-speed rail infrastructure expansion
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today warned aviation investors that many of the busiest short-haul routes are about to be rendered largely irrelevant for airlines, and the lesson from Asia is that this shift, once it happens, is permanent.
Speaking at the CII Business Summit, the minister told investors betting on aviation growth in corridors such as Mumbai-Pune, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Chennai to study what high-speed rail did to air travel in Japan, China and South Korea before committing capital. "Nobody will fly on these routes," he said according to media reports. "Such routes will be 99% dominated by railways."
He further detailed that the planned bullet train network, Mumbai to Pune would take 48 minutes. Pune to Hyderabad would be covered in 1 hour 55 minutes, Hyderabad to Bengaluru in 2 hours 8 minutes, Chennai to Hyderabad in 2 hours 55 minutes and Bengaluru to Chennai in just 78 minutes. At those journey times, the economics of flying such as airport check-in, security queues, boarding, the flight itself, arrival and onward transit simply do not compete.
Vaishnaw also pointed to the Tokyo-Nagoya-Kyoto-Osaka corridor in Japan and equivalent routes across China and South Korea as precedents. On those corridors, high-speed rail now commands the overwhelming majority of inter-city passenger traffic, having effectively ended meaningful air competition on the same routes.
The Investment and Timeline
India plans to spend approximately ₹16 lakh crore on bullet train corridors, with Vaishnaw emphasising that practically the entire amount would flow to Indian contractors and suppliers rather than overseas. Land acquisition for upcoming corridors is expected to begin shortly, with the minister promising an execution pace that India has not previously seen on infrastructure of this scale.
The implicit message for the aviation sector is that the window for building dominance on these inter-city routes is narrower than current growth projections might suggest — and that the competition, when it arrives, will not be another airline.
Highlighting the unprecedented scale of transformation in the Railways sector, Shri Vaishnaw said railway capital expenditure has increased from approximately ₹66,000 crore a few years ago to nearly ₹2,72,000 crore in the last financial year.
He noted that the execution capability of the entire railway ecosystem has expanded simultaneously, reflecting a major cultural transformation in project implementation and delivery. He further stated that nearly 49,000 kilometres of railway tracks have been electrified, equivalent to the entire railway network of Germany. Production of wagons and locomotives has also increased significantly.