Can Bullet Trains Wipe Out India’s Short-Haul Flight Market? Ashwini Vaishnaw Warns Aviation Investors

He further detailed that the planned bullet train network, Mumbai to Pune would take 48 minutes. Pune to Hyderabad would be covered in 1 hour 55 minutes, Hyderabad to Bengaluru in 2 hours 8 minutes, Chennai to Hyderabad in 2 hours 55 minutes and Bengaluru to Chennai in just 78 minutes. At those journey times, the economics of flying such as airport check-in, security queues, boarding, the flight itself, arrival and onward transit simply do not compete.