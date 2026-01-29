India on Track to Be Second-Largest Electronics Exporter, Says Economic Survey

The Survey attributes this rise to a sharp increase in domestic production and exports, particularly in mobile phone manufacturing. Production value in this segment has surged nearly 30 times, rising from ₹18,000 crore in FY15 to ₹5.45 lakh crore in FY25. India has also moved from being a net importer to becoming the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, with more than 300 manufacturing units currently operating, compared to just two units in 2014.