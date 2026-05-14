From Commodity Options to Position Limits: Sebi Proposes Broad Derivatives Revamp

One of the more technically significant proposals is the removal of the close-to-the-money option series concept from commodity derivatives, along with the related norms for options in goods. The markets regulator noted that leading international commodity exchanges do not follow the CTM framework, arguing that it complicates the exercise mechanism for market participants and makes it harder for them to accurately assess the intrinsic costs associated with such options. Removing it would bring India's commodity derivatives market more closely into line with global practice.