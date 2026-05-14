Iran Pushes BRICS to Condemn US-Israel Attacks; UAE Presence Complicates Consensus

Iran called on BRICS nations to condemn ongoing US and Israeli military attacks during the New Delhi meeting.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar warned that tensions in West Asia and disruptions to maritime routes highlight the “fragility of the situation.”
Analysts say the UAE’s presence within BRICS could complicate efforts to reach a unified position on the Iran war.
New Delhi has kicked off the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting ahead of the 18th Annual Summit in September. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar welcomed his counterparts and stated that the ongoing West Asia crisis calls for utmost priority in discussions.
The evolving geopolitical situation, economic uncertainties, and challenges in trade and technology are shaping the global landscape, Jaishankar said in his opening remarks.
The meeting will be held on May 14 and 15. Due to a scheduling clash with the Xi-Trump Summit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi could not attend the meeting. However, Chinese Ambassador to India will represent China at the meeting.
“The conflict in West Asia merits particular attention. Continuing tensions, risks to maritime traffic, and disruptions to energy infrastructure highlight the fragility of the situation.
Safe and unimpeded maritime flows through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea, remain vital for global economic well-being,” Jaishankar said.
Hosting the BRICS meeting, Jaishankar said New Delhi would promote a more inclusive and collaborative BRICS framework.
“We, as Chair, have been engaging with partner countries as well. We have also taken forward discussions on institutional development, including the integration of new members through a stocktake and updation of existing mechanisms," Jaishankar said.
BRICS was initially formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, representing major emerging economies with the goal of accelerating economic and security cooperation.
The membership was later expanded to include Egypt, the UAE, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia, collectively referred to as BRICS+. Indonesia is the latest full-time member and was recognised in 2025.
Iran Urges Condemnation of US War
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Thursday urged BRICS member states to condemn the ongoing military attacks on Iran by the US and Israel.
Araqchi called for condemnation of what he described as violations of international law by the US and Israel, including the “illegal aggression against Iran.”
He described the war as “illegal expansionism and warmongering” and said Tehran remains open to diplomacy, though it is prepared to defend itself “with all available means.”
According to a Reuters report, Iran’s stance could complicate efforts by BRICS to agree on a joint statement, given the UAE’s presence within the grouping and its alignment on the opposing side.
The war has had ripple effects across the region and globally, with Tehran attacking Abu Dhabi and other neighbouring countries.