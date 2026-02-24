India's AC Market To Grow 2X By 2030, Says Voltas MD

A

In air conditioners, we are the leader with roughly 18% market share. In refrigerators, we are around 6%, and in washing machines around 8%. That gives us strong room to grow since we are still in single digits.

We are among the fastest-growing appliance brands, partly because of a low base and partly because the Tata brand resonates strongly.

We aim to reach around 20% market share in ACs, targeting about 1% growth annually till 2030.