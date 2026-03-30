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Govt Clears 29 Investment Proposals Worth ₹7,104 Cr Under Electronics Component Mfg Scheme

The new applications will lead to the production of electronics components worth ₹84,515 crore, he said

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Govt Clears 29 Investment Proposals Worth ₹7,104 Cr Under Electronics Component Mfg Scheme
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The government has approved 29 applications under the electronics component manufacturing scheme entailing cumulative investment of ₹7,104 crore, a senior IT ministry official said on Monday.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) Secretary, S Krishnan, said the fresh investment proposal will create as many as 14,246 new jobs in the segment.

The new applications will lead to the production of electronics components worth ₹84,515 crore, he said.

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With this new set of approvals, Meity has approved a total of 75 applications.

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