India's Economy Is Holding Up : But Is the Worst Still Coming?

A telling signal sits in the credit data. Non-food credit accelerated to 15.5% in Q4 FY26, with a sharp uptick in working capital borrowings across chemicals, metals, aviation, gems, shipping, and glass, according to Equirus. Firms in these sectors are not borrowing to expand — they are borrowing to stay afloat against elevated input costs. That is a meaningful distinction. PMI surveys tell a similar story from a different angle. Manufacturing input costs rose at their fastest pace since August 2022 in April, and Equirus points out that while manufacturing firms have begun passing those costs through to output prices, services firms are still absorbing them. That gap will close over coming quarters, which means the retail inflation story is not yet fully written.