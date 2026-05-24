India’s $500Bn US Import Commitment Faces Scrutiny After Trump Tariff Shift

That bargain fell apart on 20 February, when the US Supreme Court struck down the legal basis for the Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs, effectively dismantling the architecture around which the deal had been constructed. Within hours of the ruling, the administration invoked Section 122 of the US Trade Act of 1974, imposing a flat 10% tariff on imports from all trading partners with effect from 24 February — a measure currently scheduled to run until late July 2026.