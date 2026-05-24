India’s $500Bn US Import Commitment Faces Scrutiny After Trump Tariff Shift

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, currently on a four-day visit to India from May 23-26, posted on X today that India had committed to purchasing $500bn worth of American goods over the next five years, with a focus on energy, technology and agriculture.
“This is a reminder that Washington's weaponised trade diplomacy under Trump is in many ways more coercive than even China’s much-criticized “debt-trap diplomacy,” wrote Brahma Chellaney, professor of Strategic Studies at the Center for Policy Research, in a post on X.He also remarked that trade has become a blunt US instrument of economic coercion.
The $500bn purchase pledge was part of the India-US Joint Statement issued on 6 February 2026, agreed as part of ongoing Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations. Under that framework, Washington had offered to reduce its proposed reciprocal tariff on Indian exports from 25% to around 18% in exchange for a range of concessions from New Delhi, including the large-scale purchase commitment.
That bargain fell apart on 20 February, when the US Supreme Court struck down the legal basis for the Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs, effectively dismantling the architecture around which the deal had been constructed. Within hours of the ruling, the administration invoked Section 122 of the US Trade Act of 1974, imposing a flat 10% tariff on imports from all trading partners with effect from 24 February — a measure currently scheduled to run until late July 2026.
The blanket 10% tariff erased the preferential access that countries had expected in return for offering concessions to Washington. The consequences surfaced quickly — Malaysia, which had accepted a negotiated rate of 19% in exchange for market access commitments, walked away from its agreement with the US on 15 March, declaring the deal "null and void" once every country faced the same baseline tariff regardless.
The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) argued that India now finds itself in a similar position. With every country facing identical tariff treatment, the commercial rationale for India offering sweeping concessions on tariffs, agriculture, digital trade and procurement is difficult to sustain. GTRI contends that the $500bn purchase commitment is therefore effectively irrelevant, and has called on the Indian government to formally clarify its position on Rubio's post.
This came when the rupee has lost nearly 12% of its value against the dollar over the past year amid rising import costs, higher oil prices and foreign investment outflows. GTRI warns that committing to large-scale purchases of US energy, defence equipment, aircraft and agricultural products at this juncture could significantly widen India's trade deficit and add further pressure on an already strained foreign exchange position.