Excise Cut Impact May Widen FY27 Fiscal Gap by Up to 0.5% of GDP

Amid rising crude oil prices and uncertainty surrounding the West Asian crisis, the Centre on Friday announced a ₹10 cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel. Crude has surged nearly 62% this month alone, compelling the government to intervene in consumer interests. As per reports, the excise duty cut is likely to cost nearly ₹1.3 lakh crore for the Centre. Oil marketing companies, including state-owned Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum, will lose around ₹24 on every litre of petrol and ₹30 on every litre of diesel sold. However, the Centre imposed an export duty of ₹21.5 per litre on diesel and ₹29.5 per litre on aviation turbine fuel to check windfall gains amid a shortage of fuel supply in global markets following Chinese export restrictions. The move is also aimed at limiting fiscal constraints arising from the excise duty cut.