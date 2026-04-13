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Trump Eyes Iran Strikes After Talks Collapse, Oil Surges Above $100

White House explores military options after failed nuclear talks as oil prices surge amid Hormuz tensions

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Gowri Lakshmi
Updated on:
Updated on:
X/@WhiteHOuse
Photo: X/@WhiteHOuse
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Donald Trump is weighing limited strikes on Iran’s critical infrastructure alongside the ongoing naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

  • The US is pushing for reopening the strait without tolls, ending uranium enrichment, dismantling nuclear facilities, and halting support for regional proxy groups.

  • Crude prices surged over 8%, crossing $100 per barrel, amid fears of supply disruption through the key global energy chokepoint.

US President Donald Trump is mulling resuming limited military strikes against Iran alongside the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a report by the Wall Street Journal said. The White House is looking for ways to move past the latest round of failed negotiation talks. On Sunday, Trump, in a post on the social media platform Truth Social, announced that, ‘effective immediately,’ the US Navy will blockade the Strait of Hormuz, which was opened with conditions by Tehran following a fragile temporary two-week ceasefire.

According to the report, the unsuccessful peace talks between Washington and Tehran have led to demands for a future deal including the reopening of the strait without tolls, ending uranium enrichment, dismantling nuclear facilities in Iran, and surrendering highly enriched uranium. It also demanded halting support for regional proxy groups, including the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthis in Yemen.

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However, Trump and his administration have signalled that channels remain open for diplomacy and peace talks. Speaking on Fox News, Trump warned of potential strikes on Iran’s critical infrastructure. “I would hate to do it, but it’s their water, their desalination plants, their electric-generating plants, which are very easy to hit,” he said.

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What the Fragile US–Iran Truce Means for Global Oil Prices | Explained

BY Gowri Lakshmi

Ambiguities on Blockade

The US Central Command on Sunday stated that the US blockade of the strait would apply to “all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports, including vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including those on the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.” However, ambiguities persist as US forces “will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.” According to a report by Al Jazeera, there remains a lot of ‘conflicting information’ from the US side. While Trump stated the blockade would target any and all ships, CENTCOM says it would only target ships going to or from Iranian ports.

Oil Market Skyrockets

The oil market reacted sharply on Monday as negotiations between Iran and the US did not yield a deal in Pakistan. Oil prices rose over 8%, breaching $100 per barrel. The benchmark Brent crude futures rose to $101.87 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate was trading at $103.83 a barrel in early trade.

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