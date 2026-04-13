Trump Eyes Iran Strikes After Talks Collapse, Oil Surges Above $100

Ambiguities on Blockade

The US Central Command on Sunday stated that the US blockade of the strait would apply to “all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports, including vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including those on the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.” However, ambiguities persist as US forces “will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.” According to a report by Al Jazeera, there remains a lot of ‘conflicting information’ from the US side. While Trump stated the blockade would target any and all ships, CENTCOM says it would only target ships going to or from Iranian ports.