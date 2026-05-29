RBI Expects Inflation to Stay Under Control Despite El Niño Risks

Stable Agriculture Limits Risks

Agricultural resilience has improved as irrigation intensity and technological advancements have reduced the sector's sensitivity to rainfall variability. The report notes that while El Niño poses a downside risk, positive Indian Ocean Dipole conditions likely to emerge later in the monsoon season could provide a partial offset. Additionally, the government's management of fertiliser stocks and the launch of AI-based advisory tools like ‘Bharat-VISTAAR’ (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources) are expected to support crop productivity.