Iran Reverses Reopening After US Refuses to Lift Blockade; Trump Issues Strict Warning

Tehran restored the Strait of Hormuz to its “previous status” after the US confirmed its naval blockade of Iranian ports would remain in force until a broader nuclear and security deal is signed.
A UK maritime agency report cited by The Guardian said IRGC ships fired at a tanker attempting to pass through the strait; Reuters reported the vessel was Indian-flagged and carrying crude oil.
Negotiations have shown some progress, but disagreements remain on nuclear red lines and maritime freedom, with Trump warning Iran cannot “blackmail” the US by threatening the key oil route.
Iran has officially announced the reversal of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after the US said it would not end its blockade of Iranian ports. According to a report by The Guardian, citing a UK-based maritime agency, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ships fired at a tanker as it attempted to transit through the strait. Reuters reported that the vessel was Indian-flagged and carrying crude oil.
The reopening, earlier declared by the Islamic Republic, collapsed after Washington clarified that the US naval blockade of Iranian ports would remain “in full force” until a comprehensive nuclear and security deal is signed.
Iran’s joint military command said on Saturday that Tehran had restored the strait to its “previous status” and that it was now “under strict management and control by the armed forces.” Iran also said restrictions would continue unless the US “ensures full freedom of navigation for vessels travelling from Iran to destinations and from destinations to Iran.”
Talks between Washington and Tehran are ongoing, with Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf saying on Saturday that recent discussions with the US had made progress, but gaps remain over nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz.
“We have had progress, but there is still a big distance between us,” Ghalibaf told state media, referring to talks last weekend. “There are some issues on which we insist… They also have red lines. But these issues could be just one or two."
Trump pushes back
US President Donald Trump sharply criticised Tehran’s move and warned that Iran has been “significantly weakened and is no longer in a position to blackmail” the US by shutting the waterway.
“They (Iran) have no navy, no air force. They have no leaders; they have nothing. But we are talking to them. They wanted to close the Strait again, as they have been doing for years. They can't blackmail us. They have killed a lot of people. A lot of your fellow soldiers have been killed over the years by Iran. They have gotten away with murder for 47 years. They are not getting away with it anymore,” Trump said on Saturday, speaking from the Oval Office.