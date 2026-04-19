Iran Reverses Reopening After US Refuses to Lift Blockade; Trump Issues Strict Warning

“They (Iran) have no navy, no air force. They have no leaders; they have nothing. But we are talking to them. They wanted to close the Strait again, as they have been doing for years. They can't blackmail us. They have killed a lot of people. A lot of your fellow soldiers have been killed over the years by Iran. They have gotten away with murder for 47 years. They are not getting away with it anymore,” Trump said on Saturday, speaking from the Oval Office.