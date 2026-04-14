How Global Risks Are Reshaping Indian Migration Abroad—Explained

Impact on Indian professionals

According to reports, this week, Congress looked into the H-1B visa programme again as lawmakers talked about making changes to help the economy grow and deal with labor shortages in an aging workforce. The H-1B visa programme is a key way for Indian professionals to work in the US. At a hearing of the US Congress Joint Economic Committee, policymakers and experts asked if the current lottery-based system is working, and they suggested everything from choosing workers based on their pay to giving them more freedom to move around.